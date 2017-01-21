Northampton Press

Saturday, January 21, 2017
PRESS PHOTO BY AL RECKERPictured at the Allen Township Board of Supervisors reorganization meeting Jan. 3 are, front row, from left, Supervisor Bruce Frack; township Manager Ilene Eckhart; Supervisors Vice Chairman Dale Hassler; and second row, from left, township Solicitor B. Lincoln Treadwell; Supervisors Chairman Larry Oberly; Supervisor Alfred Pierce; and Supervisor Gary Behler.

Allen board elects new chair

By AL RECKER in Local News

Allen Township Board of Supervisors, at its Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, shuffled the deck regarding three key township positions — appointing a new board chairman, fire chief and engineer — effective immediately.

Supervisor Larry Oberly...

PRESS PHOTO BY PAUL CMILEast Allen Township Board of Supervisors is reviewing a proposal for a 371,000-square-foot warehouse at the site of the present MC Ironworks, on Route 512.

Board hears Rte. 512 warehouse plan

By PAUL CMIL in Local News

Michael Gamzon, of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc., was on the agenda at East Allen Township’s workshop meeting Jan. 11, proposing a 371,000-square-foot warehouse, with a build-out for 76 dock spaces, on the site of MC Ironworks at 7230 Beth-Bath...

