Northampton Press

Bath residents talk trash at town meeting
By BILL LEINER JR. in Local News
Bath Social Hall was filled with borough residents Jan. 18 during what council President Mark Saginario called the “first Bath town hall meeting,” an event he said council would like to hold twice a year.
A main topic at this first meeting...
Champions again
By STEPHANIE RAPHUN in School
On Nov. 13, 2016, Northampton Area High School’s Big “N” Band became a champion for the second year in a row of the Cavalcade of Bands Association (CBA) American A Class Championships. The CBA competition is a major annual event, which presents...
Allen school could get new tenant
By AL RECKER in Local News
A veterinary hospital has been proposed at the site of a longtime, now-closed grade school in Allen Township, at which three township supervisors were students.
The former elementary school is located on Atlas Road and borders St. John’s...
East Allen Township sets hearing dates
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
E. Allen to hear plan for Age Qualified Community
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
Lehigh Township: Book study to begin soon
By The Press in Columns
