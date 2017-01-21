Northampton Press

Allen board elects new chair
By AL RECKER in Local News
Allen Township Board of Supervisors, at its Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, shuffled the deck regarding three key township positions — appointing a new board chairman, fire chief and engineer — effective immediately.
Supervisor Larry Oberly...
Board hears Rte. 512 warehouse plan
By PAUL CMIL in Local News
Michael Gamzon, of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc., was on the agenda at East Allen Township’s workshop meeting Jan. 11, proposing a 371,000-square-foot warehouse, with a build-out for 76 dock spaces, on the site of MC Ironworks at 7230 Beth-Bath...
Mako begins first term as state representative
By CONTRIBUTED ARTICLE in Local News
State Rep. Zach Mako, R-183rd, was joined Jan. 3 in Harrisburg by 22 other first-term legislators as he took the oath of office in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The newly sworn-in state representative has vowed to fight for...
-
Intruder enters Catty charter school
By MARK RECCEK in Police Log
-
Coplay: Meetings set in the borough
By The Press in Columns
-
Lehigh Twp. man killed in crash
By JARRAD HEDES in Police Log
