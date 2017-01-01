Northampton Press

LTHS celebrates 15 years
By ELSA KERSCHNER in Local News
About 50 people met at Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville, Nov. 6 to celebrate the 15th anniversary since Lehigh Township Historical Society was formed to collect historical artifacts from the township and maintain cultural information.
On...
No tax hike for the county
By BERNIE O’HARE in Local News
After months of budget hearings, followed by numerous amendments, Northampton County Council voted unanimously Dec. 1 to approve Executive John Brown’s $379 million spending plan for 2017.
Council also proposed an ordinance setting the...
Paying it forward
By DAVID S. SKOLNIK in Local News
It’s the holiday season, a time for sharing, caring, fellowship and warm thoughts.
In Northampton Borough, Mario’s Pizza Shops has been a harbor of comfort, good conversation and outstanding food for thousands since 1979.
To thank...
Council adopts 2017 plan with no tax increase
By AL RECKER in Local News
Catasauqua: YMCA offers many activities
By The Press in Columns
Coplay police
By The Press in Police Log
