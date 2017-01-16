Northampton Press

Monday, January 16, 2017
JAN. 12

• Storytime and crafts, 11 a.m., at Coplay Public Library, 49 S. Fifth St. Information: 610-262-7351

• Northampton AARP Chapter 3915 meeting, noon (doors open), at Northampton Banquet & Event Center, 1601 Laubach Ave....

NASD budget may have tax hike

By PAUL WILLISTEIN in Local News

Taxpayers can expect to pay on average $103.41 more annually, which breaks down to $8.62 more monthly and $1.99 more weekly, under the 2017-18 preliminary general fund budget for Northampton Area School District, as presented at the Jan. 9 board...

