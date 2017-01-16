Northampton Press

Catasauqua: Health talk starts Jan. 19 at Hartzell’s
By The Press in Columns
At 6 p.m. Jan. 19, Hartzell’s Pharmacy is presenting its first program in a planned series of “Health Talks” at Public Library of Catasauqua, Third and Bridge streets. This first program is on diabetes and includes free blood pressure screenings...
Happenings
By The Press in Columns
JAN. 12
• Storytime and crafts, 11 a.m., at Coplay Public Library, 49 S. Fifth St. Information: 610-262-7351
• Northampton AARP Chapter 3915 meeting, noon (doors open), at Northampton Banquet & Event Center, 1601 Laubach Ave....
NASD budget may have tax hike
By PAUL WILLISTEIN in Local News
Taxpayers can expect to pay on average $103.41 more annually, which breaks down to $8.62 more monthly and $1.99 more weekly, under the 2017-18 preliminary general fund budget for Northampton Area School District, as presented at the Jan. 9 board...
-
Catasauqua: Health talk starts Jan. 19 at Hartzell’s
By The Press in Columns
-
Happenings
By The Press in Columns
-
Moore Township: Gun club will host Jan. 14 concert
By The Press in Columns
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
28
|
29
|
30
|
31