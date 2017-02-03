Northampton Press

Friday, February 3, 2017
Press photo by Al Recker The former Allen Township grade school on Atlas Road, which closed in the early 1950s, may become a veterinary hospital.

Allen school could get new tenant

By AL RECKER in Local News

A veterinary hospital has been proposed at the site of a longtime, now-closed grade school in Allen Township, at which three township supervisors were students.

The former elementary school is located on Atlas Road and borders St. John’s...

Photo courtesy of James SansoneNorthampton Area High School’s Big “N” Band won the Cavalcade of Bands Association American A Class Championship in 2015 and 2016.

Champions again

By STEPHANIE RAPHUN in School

On Nov. 13, 2016, Northampton Area High School’s Big “N” Band became a champion for the second year in a row of the Cavalcade of Bands Association (CBA) American A Class Championships. The CBA competition is a major annual event, which presents...

