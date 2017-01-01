Northampton Press

Sunday, January 1, 2017
Wilson Putt, treasurer; Beverly Putt, secretary; Sarah Pagotta, president; and Brenda Peters, vice president, are officers of Lehigh Township Historical Society.Press photo by Elsa Kerschner

LTHS celebrates 15 years

By ELSA KERSCHNER in Local News

About 50 people met at Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville, Nov. 6 to celebrate the 15th anniversary since Lehigh Township Historical Society was formed to collect historical artifacts from the township and maintain cultural information.

PRESS photo by bernie o’hareNorthampton County Executive John Brown will be entering his fourth year in office.

No tax hike for the county

By BERNIE O’HARE in Local News

After months of budget hearings, followed by numerous amendments, Northampton County Council voted unanimously Dec. 1 to approve Executive John Brown’s $379 million spending plan for 2017.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PETER SKOLNIKJosh Katrick, second from right, holds some gifts presented to him as the winner of a Mario’s pizza giveaway. Pictured with him are, from left, Giuseppe Aiello and Mario’s owners Giovanni Aiello and Frank Grigoli. Katrick donated his prize winnings — two free pizzas per month for 2017 — to the Northampton Area Food Bank.

Paying it forward

By DAVID S. SKOLNIK in Local News

It’s the holiday season, a time for sharing, caring, fellowship and warm thoughts.

In Northampton Borough, Mario’s Pizza Shops has been a harbor of comfort, good conversation and outstanding food for thousands since 1979.

